

Harriet Etta Grever



A beloved cousin to her family and friend to many in Northern Virginia, Philadelphia, and Lancaster, died on April 22, 2020. She was 90.

Harriet lived a humble life that impacted many with her kind deeds and beautiful watercolors. She was an accomplished artist whose paintings hang in the homes of cousins but belong in galleries.

Born January 20, 1930, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Harriet was raised in a home enriched by proximity to family. Harriet's father died when she was 6. She grew up with her mother Fannie, sister Mildred, and their maternal grandparents, Bessie and Joseph Hurshman. Harriet graduated from McCaskey High School in Lancaster.

The Grever girls were close friends with their Lancaster cousins, the Hurshman girls, Adele, Bernice, and Elaine.Later Harriet treated Elaine's children and grandchildren like her own. She spoiled Elaine's children, Carol, Joan, Dave, and Neal with treats, projects, clothes, and time. Many years later Harriet did the same with Elaine's grandchildren, Jessica, Jon, Nathaniel, Lauren, Aryeh, Yehuda, Akiva and Aaron.

Harriet and her sister resettled in Philadelphia, where Harriet worked in the insurance industry. There they enjoyed close family friendships with the Blackmans.

After her sister died, Harriet retired and moved to Northern Virginia to be closer to family. She later moved to the Greenspring Senior Living Community in Springfield, Virginia.

Harriet is survived by her cousins, Joan (Steve) Heller, Carol (Morris) Solomon, Dave (Karen) Westreich, and Neal (Sara) Westreich, and all of their children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved sister Mildred Grever in 1988.

Graveside services will be held privately in Philadelphia. Donations in Harriet's memory may be sent to Greenspring Scholars Fund, 7410 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, VA 22150 or a .