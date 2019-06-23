Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRIET HERR. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:30 AM Mt. Lebanon Cemetery Adelphi , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice



HARRIET HERR

Harriet Herr, passed away on June 17, 2019 at the age of 98, at the home she shared with her sister, Irma Herr, in Washington DC for the recent decade. Harriet was born July 15, 1920 in Brooklyn NY and grew up in Hughesville, PA as the eldest of five daughters to Ellis and Rose Herr. She was preceded in death by sisters, Bernice Herr, Katie Balliet, and Anita Holm. In addition to her sister Irma, she is survived by niece Michele (Balliet) Erskine, niece Robin (Holm) Meyer, and nephew Ronald Holm, and their families, and will be greatly missed by all. Harriet lived in Mt. Rainier, MD most of her life, proudly dedicating herself to federal civil service for 43 years at the Department of the Navy in our nation's capital, for which she earned a Meritorious Civilian Service Award. She was equally proud of her volunteer service as a well-versed docent (guide) at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History for over 17 years, and her love of the museum was legendary, along with her love of travel in the US and abroad and league bowling, with many trophies proudly displayed. Harriet also received an Associates Degree from George Washington University at age 30, and had her Bat Mitzvah at age 72, both exemplifying her role as a life-long learner, inspiring others in her family with her support and generosity to achieve similar goals. Funeral services and interment will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery - Adelphi, MD, on Tuesday, June 25, at 11:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC. sollevinson.com Harriet Herr, passed away on June 17, 2019 at the age of 98, at the home she shared with her sister, Irma Herr, in Washington DC for the recent decade. Harriet was born July 15, 1920 in Brooklyn NY and grew up in Hughesville, PA as the eldest of five daughters to Ellis and Rose Herr. She was preceded in death by sisters, Bernice Herr, Katie Balliet, and Anita Holm. In addition to her sister Irma, she is survived by niece Michele (Balliet) Erskine, niece Robin (Holm) Meyer, and nephew Ronald Holm, and their families, and will be greatly missed by all. Harriet lived in Mt. Rainier, MD most of her life, proudly dedicating herself to federal civil service for 43 years at the Department of the Navy in our nation's capital, for which she earned a Meritorious Civilian Service Award. She was equally proud of her volunteer service as a well-versed docent (guide) at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History for over 17 years, and her love of the museum was legendary, along with her love of travel in the US and abroad and league bowling, with many trophies proudly displayed. Harriet also received an Associates Degree from George Washington University at age 30, and had her Bat Mitzvah at age 72, both exemplifying her role as a life-long learner, inspiring others in her family with her support and generosity to achieve similar goals. Funeral services and interment will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery - Adelphi, MD, on Tuesday, June 25, at 11:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.



Published in The Washington Post on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close