HARRIET KATZ

Harriet Lynn Katz, age 77, of Silver Spring, MD passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Stan Katz (57 years); devoted mother of the late Stacy Katz Olivera (survived by Humberto Olivera) and Amy Beth Katz; loving sister of Jacob Gallun, Shelton Gallun and the late Judith Weinberg; treasured Mima of Mason and Brandon Olivera. Harriet was a beautiful, selfless, caring person who put family first and was always ready to assist wherever needed. Her love of Mah Jongg kept her active in communities in Maryland and Florida, where she both played and taught the game. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at Judean Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's National Hospital where she had been honored for her numerous volunteer hours.