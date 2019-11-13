The Washington Post

HARRIET LAWRENCE

Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax
10565 MAIN ST
Fairfax, VA
22030
(703)-385-1110
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Temple Rodef Shalom
2100 Westmoreland Street
Falls Church, VA
Notice
Harriet Vee Lawrence (Age 85)  

Of Fairfax, VA passed away on Friday November 8, 2019 with her loving husband at her side. She was preceded in death by her daughter Marsha and her sister, Rona Balser.
She is survived by her husband, of 43 years Myron "Mike" Lawrence; her children, David Baturin and Joni Grigsby; David's children, Chelsey Baturin, Joni's children, Eli and Raymond Grigsby. She is also survived by her sister Phyllis Wolowitz.
A funeral service Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland Street, Falls Church, VA 22043. Interment at King David Memorial Gardens, Hollywood Road, Falls Church, VA 22042. Donations to Temple Rodef Shalom.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 13, 2019
