

Harriet Vee Lawrence (Age 85)



Of Fairfax, VA passed away on Friday November 8, 2019 with her loving husband at her side. She was preceded in death by her daughter Marsha and her sister, Rona Balser.

She is survived by her husband, of 43 years Myron "Mike" Lawrence; her children, David Baturin and Joni Grigsby; David's children, Chelsey Baturin, Joni's children, Eli and Raymond Grigsby. She is also survived by her sister Phyllis Wolowitz.

A funeral service Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland Street, Falls Church, VA 22043. Interment at King David Memorial Gardens, Hollywood Road, Falls Church, VA 22042. Donations to Temple Rodef Shalom.