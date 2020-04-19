Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRIET MIDDLEBROOK. View Sign Service Information Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg 201 Edwards Ferry Road NE Leesburg , VA 20176 (703)-777-1414 Send Flowers Notice

MIDDLEBROOK HARRIET ETHEL MIDDLEBROOK May 4, 1931~ April 11, 2020 Harriet Ethel Middlebrook, 88, of Lansdowne, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, from complications related to cancer. She is survived by her husband, Victor Stanley Middlebrook of Lansdowne, Virginia; her sons, Craig Henry Middlebrook of Falls Church, Virginia, and Todd Victor Middlebrook of Westport, Connecticut, and her four grandchildren - Dylan, Henry, Aidan and Ella Middlebrook. Born on May 4, 1931, in Maspeth, Queens, Harriet was the second child of Edna May and Henry Hillebrand. Her beloved older sister, Edna May Stulken, passed away in 2017. Harriet attended a one-room school as a child in New York City. After graduating from Jamaica High School, she received a B.A. from Adelphi University in Garden City. Harriet yearned to see the larger world and joined the United States Navy, serving as a Registered Nurse from 1954 through 1956 and earning the officer's rank of Lieutenant (junior grade). Harriet loved the Navy and seriously considered making it a career, but she fell in love and decided to raise a family. She earned a M.A. in Education from Hofstra University and became an elementary school teacher, teaching for many years at the Fifth Avenue Elementary school in East Northport, New York. Harriet was proud of her successful careers as both a nurse and public school teacher. Harriet grew up one house away from her future husband, Victor, on 256th Street in Floral Park, Queens. They were married on July 26, 1958, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Jamaica, Queens. She and Victor were happily married for over 62 years. They moved to East Northport and raised their two sons there. A devoted mother and professional woman, Harriet worked hard to be a steady and supportive presence in her sons' lives while maintaining her teaching career. She reveled in her sons' academic and athletic achievements, and often said that raising her sons "was the greatest thing I ever did!" After retiring, Harriet moved with Victor to Oldsmar, Florida, where she avidly pursued her passion for tennis, traveling, and bridge. She and her husband later moved to Lansdowne, Virginia, to be closer to their family. Devoted to her entire extended family, she was a loving presence in the lives of her four grandchildren, nieces, great niece and great nephews. Smart, generous, loyal, and fiercely protective of those she loved, Harriet lived her life with courage and true to herself, right up until her death. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. Services will be private. Donations in her memory can be made to the .Services will be private. Donations in her memory can be made to the .

MIDDLEBROOK HARRIET ETHEL MIDDLEBROOK May 4, 1931~ April 11, 2020 Harriet Ethel Middlebrook, 88, of Lansdowne, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, from complications related to cancer. She is survived by her husband, Victor Stanley Middlebrook of Lansdowne, Virginia; her sons, Craig Henry Middlebrook of Falls Church, Virginia, and Todd Victor Middlebrook of Westport, Connecticut, and her four grandchildren - Dylan, Henry, Aidan and Ella Middlebrook. Born on May 4, 1931, in Maspeth, Queens, Harriet was the second child of Edna May and Henry Hillebrand. Her beloved older sister, Edna May Stulken, passed away in 2017. Harriet attended a one-room school as a child in New York City. After graduating from Jamaica High School, she received a B.A. from Adelphi University in Garden City. Harriet yearned to see the larger world and joined the United States Navy, serving as a Registered Nurse from 1954 through 1956 and earning the officer's rank of Lieutenant (junior grade). Harriet loved the Navy and seriously considered making it a career, but she fell in love and decided to raise a family. She earned a M.A. in Education from Hofstra University and became an elementary school teacher, teaching for many years at the Fifth Avenue Elementary school in East Northport, New York. Harriet was proud of her successful careers as both a nurse and public school teacher. Harriet grew up one house away from her future husband, Victor, on 256th Street in Floral Park, Queens. They were married on July 26, 1958, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Jamaica, Queens. She and Victor were happily married for over 62 years. They moved to East Northport and raised their two sons there. A devoted mother and professional woman, Harriet worked hard to be a steady and supportive presence in her sons' lives while maintaining her teaching career. She reveled in her sons' academic and athletic achievements, and often said that raising her sons "was the greatest thing I ever did!" After retiring, Harriet moved with Victor to Oldsmar, Florida, where she avidly pursued her passion for tennis, traveling, and bridge. She and her husband later moved to Lansdowne, Virginia, to be closer to their family. Devoted to her entire extended family, she was a loving presence in the lives of her four grandchildren, nieces, great niece and great nephews. Smart, generous, loyal, and fiercely protective of those she loved, Harriet lived her life with courage and true to herself, right up until her death. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. Services will be private. Donations in her memory can be made to the .Services will be private. Donations in her memory can be made to the . Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close