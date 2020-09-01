1/
HARRIET NACHMANOFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HARRIET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Harriet Sue Nachmanoff "Susie" (Age 84)  
Of Arlington, VA passed away peacefully at home on Saturday August 29, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband Arnold Nachmanoff; children: David, Jeffrey, and Michael Nachmanoff; sister, Barbara Veto; grandchildren: Clara, Anna, Sophia, Adam, Sasha, Charlotte and Django. A private graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Susie's memory to Us Against Alzheimer's at usagainstalzheimers.org. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved