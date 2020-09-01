HARRIET NACHMANOFF

Harriet Sue Nachmanoff "Susie" (Age 84)
Of Arlington, VA passed away peacefully at home on Saturday August 29, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband Arnold Nachmanoff; children: David, Jeffrey, and Michael Nachmanoff; sister, Barbara Veto; grandchildren: Clara, Anna, Sophia, Adam, Sasha, Charlotte and Django. A private graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Susie's memory to Us Against Alzheimer's at usagainstalzheimers.org
