Harriet Abramson Reines
On Thursday, November 5, 2020 Harriet Reines of Chevy Chase, MD, beloved wife of the late Stanley S. Reines; devoted mother of Cary (Ellen) Reines and Jody (Dr. David Topolsky) Reines: loving grandmother of Jamie (Justin) Howell and Allison (Jonathan) Zygielbaum; cherished great grandmother of Sloane Howell, Luke Howell, Jack Howell, Maya Zygielbaum, and Olivia Zygielbaum passed peacefully at her home. A private graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
), (Parkinson.org
), or a charity of your choice
. Shiva will be observed via Zoom service on Sunday, November 8 at 7 p.m. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. www.sagelbloomfield.com