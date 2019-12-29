The Washington Post

HARRIET RICHARDSON

Notice
Harriet Adeline Lightfoot Richardson, affectionately known as "Mommy Harriet", departed this world on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She leaves precious memories with her husband of 68 years, Dr. David A. Richardson, Sr.; son, David A. Richardson, Jr. (Theresa); daughters, Donna Richardson Comedy (Dwight) and Dr. Deborah Richardson; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until time of memorial service, 11 am, at Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ, 4704 13th St. NW, Washington, DC 20011.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 29, 2019
