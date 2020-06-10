

Harriet Sadove (Age 91)

Of Kensington, MD passed away surrounded by loved ones on June 8, 2020. She was born in Lynn, MA, graduated from Radcliffe College, and made the Washington area her home. As part of the World Bank community, Harriet and her husband, the late A. Robert Sadove, maintained lifelong connections with friends around the globe. She loved tennis and the Boston Red Sox. Shopping was more than a leisurely activity for Harriet, it was a way of life. She was the beloved mother of Stephen Sadove, Susan Reidy, Elizabeth Sadove, and the late Anne Frederick; adored grandmother to ten and great-grandmother to seven. Funeral services will be held privately. Contributions can be made to Montgomery Hospice or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.



