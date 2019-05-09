The Washington Post

HARRIET SOMERVILLE

Service Information
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Margaret of Scotland
408 Addison Road
Seat Pleasant, DC
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St Margaret of Scotland,
408 Addison Road
Seat Pleasant, DC
Notice
HARRIET ELIZABETH SOMERVILLE  
(Age 88)  

Of Jessup, MD died on May 4, 2019. She was married to the late Joseph W. Somerville, Sr. She is survived by seven loving children: Valeria Pickeral, Deborah, Denise, and Wayne Somerville, Dianne Currie, Michele Fleming, and Myra Clark; brothers: James Gerard and Stewart Butler; sisters: Helen Somerville, Mary Ugertha and Dorothy Tolson; sisters-in-law: Loretta Collins, Yvonne, Peggy, Lolita, and Othella Butler; brothers-in-law, Deacons James and John Walter Somerville; two daughters-in-law; four sons-in-law; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grands; a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, friends, and her church family. Viewing 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., May 11 at St Margaret of Scotland, 408 Addison Road Seat Pleasant, MD 20743. Mass begins at 11 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2019
