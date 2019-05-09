HARRIET ELIZABETH SOMERVILLE
(Age 88)
Of Jessup, MD died on May 4, 2019. She was married to the late Joseph W. Somerville, Sr. She is survived by seven loving children: Valeria Pickeral, Deborah, Denise, and Wayne Somerville, Dianne Currie, Michele Fleming, and Myra Clark; brothers: James Gerard and Stewart Butler; sisters: Helen Somerville, Mary Ugertha and Dorothy Tolson; sisters-in-law: Loretta Collins, Yvonne, Peggy, Lolita, and Othella Butler; brothers-in-law, Deacons James and John Walter Somerville; two daughters-in-law; four sons-in-law; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grands; a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, friends, and her church family. Viewing 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., May 11 at St Margaret of Scotland, 408 Addison Road Seat Pleasant, MD 20743. Mass begins at 11 a.m.