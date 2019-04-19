HARRIETTE ROSEN

Of Chevy Chase, MD died peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bob Rosen. Loving mother of Cheryl (Neil) Fleming and Robyn (Sam) Silbey, devoted grandmother of Stephanie (Martin) McNutt, Carrie (Derek) Colen, and Marc (Michele) Silbey; cherished great-grandmother of Miller, Madeline, Stella, and Ivy. The family will be receiving guests from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, April 21 and 22 at the home of Robyn and Sam Silbey, with a service at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the .

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2019
