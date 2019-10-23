Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRIS LEONARD. View Sign Service Information Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc. 1091 Rockville Pike Rockville , MD 20852 (301)-340-1400 Funeral service 1:00 PM Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church 9601 Cedar Lane Bethesda , MD View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM King David Memorial Garden 2725 Hollywood Rd. Falls Church , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

LEONARD HARRIS KEITH LEONARD (Age 76) Beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend Harris Keith Leonard passed away at George Washington University Hospital on October 19, 2019 after suffering complications from a fall and from spinal surgery. Harris was a brilliant educator, author of satirical short stories (including one published in a literary journal), a history buff, an amateur actor and director, a superb investor, a great cook who made the world's best hamburgers, a theater and poetry lover (his doctoral thesis was on William Blake), a devotee of summers in Maine, a fisherman, the family financial manager, a small business owner, a fabulous SAT tutor and much more. He was a passionate stamp collector and dealer, former president of the Central Atlantic Stamp Dealers Association and a director of NAPEX, the National Philatelic Exhibition. He wrote an article on an innovative teaching strategy he developed and wrote about his passion for poster seals in The Collectors' Eye magazine. Harris was kind, honest, warm, funny and supportive. He never willingly hurt anyone and readily forgave people who hurt him. He was generous, but asked nothing in return. He was creative, yet practical. He was frugal, yet occasionally loved to gamble. The most task-oriented person on the planet, he was also whimsical and impulsive. And he was sometimes romantic. Above all, Harris was truly a great family man. He devoted himself to protecting and nurturing his loved ones, including caring for his parents in their old age. He was the beloved, attentive, patient husband of Trina (Mary K.) Leonard for more than 28 years. He was the tender, committed father of Arthur Soren (Catherine), Alisa Joyce and Daniel Jose and thoughtful grandfather to Joshua, Hana and Jove Leonard. His brother, Larry (Janet) and cousins, nieces and nephews will miss his wise presence. After his first wife, Sylvia Sidwell, died of cancer, Harris raised Soren alone for four years and was mother and father to him. He met Trina in 1989 and after they were married in 1991, they tried for 10 years to have children. When wonderful Daniel and Alisa arrived, Harris jumped into fatherhood again at age 59. He was tender, playful, strong, funny and loving. He played "shark" in the pool, roller-skated in his 60s and went on Boy Scout campouts. He was the children's stalwart guide through childhood and adolescence, always steering them toward education, a strong moral code, self-reliance and family values. He was an exemplary father. A native Washingtonian, Harris attended Coolidge High School, but graduated from Walter Johnson High School after his family moved to Bethesda. He put himself through college and earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Maryland and a master's degree and a PhD in English from Howard University, which he attended as a minority student and teaching assistant. After beginning as a special education teacher, Harris spent most of his nearly 40-year career teaching English and, sometimes, history. After several years teaching at Sidwell Friends, he devoted himself to teaching in the Prince George's County Public Schools and part-time at Montgomery College. Harris was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel John and Bernice Levy Leonard and by his first wife, Sylvia Sidwell Leonard. Funeral services will be held at Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church, 9601 Cedar Lane, Bethesda, MD at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 27, 1 p.m. at King David Memorial Garden, 2725 Hollywood Rd., Falls Church, VA. Family will receive friends following services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Adoption Support & Education (

