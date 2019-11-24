

HARRIS GOODALL SQUIRES

Harris Goodall Squires of Fairfax, VA, died peacefully on November 12, 2019 at the age of 34 after a battle with lymphoma. Born at Fort Leavenworth, KS, Harris moved many times in his youth with his military family. Harris had a passion for travel and adventure with friends around the world. He was a graduate of Virginia Tech (B.A.) and Seattle University (M.Ed.). He taught three years in South Korea before returning to teach in Fairfax schools and coach girls' soccer at Madison High School. Harris is survived by his parents, Mac and Kathy Squires of Fairfax, and his brother Hart, sister-in-law Heidi and niece Everly of Charlotte, N.C. A celebration of Harris' life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30 in the Fellowship Hall of Fairfax Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests donations in remembrance of Harris be made to the Harris Goodall Squires Memorial Scholarship Foundation, 9807 Vertain Court, Fairfax, VA 22032. Harris was a passionate ESL teacher and his last request was to establish a foundation that would support providing scholarships for a college education for deserving Fairfax County ESL students. The family especially thanks the bone marrow transplant and ICU doctors, nurses, and support staff of the VCU Medical Center for their loving care and tireless efforts in caring for Harris these last eight months. Funeral arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at