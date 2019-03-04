

Harry A. Schafft



On February 9, 2019, we lost a great man, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Harry was quick with a joke, had a beautiful smile, loved and supported all those around him with all his heart. He was fair, honest, and to the point. He believed in the value of the individual, and that anyone could succeed no matter their skin color, religion, place of origin, or sexual orientation, and he built his life around those beliefs. Harry was born in New York City, May 21, 1932 to parents, Arthur and Kate, who were first generation German immigrants. He received degrees from New York University and the University of Maryland, and built a career as a reliability physicist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. He was admired and loved by friends and colleagues around the world. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Gretchen; his sons, Soren and Kai; daughters-in-law, Annamaria and Annyce; and grandchildren, Emese, Sam and Emmet. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23 at the Bethesda Friends Meeting House at 2 p.m. No flowers please, but donations to the Central Pennsylvania Clinic, A Medical Home for Special Children and Adults, http://centraloennsylvaniaclinic/donate/ would reflect Harry's love for the Amish children who gave him so much joy.

