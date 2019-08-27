Harry Adler
Of Clarksville, Maryland, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the age of 62. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Deborah Adler; daughter, Sarah Adler and her husband, Sean Fierke; siblings, Elaine and Andy Liss, Angele and Ron Valentine, and Steve and Tudy Adler; granddaughter, Ava Zahav; nieces and nephews, Michelle, Lauren, Janelle, Gabe, Ryan, Josh, and Mat; and his beloved family of friends. He will be missed by his amazing dog Eemah. He was predeceased by his parents Rida and Jack Adler.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26, at 1 p.m. at Temple Isaiah: 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD 20759. Interment will take place at Columbia Memorial Park: 11895 Clarksville Pike, Columbia, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, contributions to celebrate his life may be sent to AIPAC -- American Israel Public Affairs Committee: www.aipac.org
or Temple Isaiah: http://templeisaiah.org
, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, Maryland 20759. Shiva will take place at the family's home from Monday through Sunday with services at 7 p.m. Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.www.sollevinson.com