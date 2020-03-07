Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRY BALLMAN II. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

BALLMAN HARRY CHARLES BALLMAN, II (Age 80) Of Sherwood Forest, MD, a Certified Public Accountant who practiced in the Greater Washington, DC Area and Annapolis, Maryland for more than 60 years, passed quietly on March 5, 2020 from complications of renal and cardiac failure. Mr. Ballman joined Grant Thornton CPAs (formerly Alexander Grant & Company) after graduating from American University with a BSBA in 1961 and an MBA as Teaching Fellow in Accounting in January, 1963. He founded his accounting firm in 1980 upon retiring as a general partner of Grant Thornton and continued to practice as an expert in taxation and personal financial planning until his passing. He was also a Registered Representative with H.D. Vest Investment Securities and Health, Life and Variable Insurance licensed. In addition to his client and firm management responsibilities, he remained active in academic, civic and charitable affairs teaching as an adjunct professor at American University over three decades, and serving as an officer, board member or trustee. These included serving as President of the Greater Washington Society of CPAs, DC Elected Member to AICPA Council (National governing body of over 375,000 CPAs), President of American University Alumni National Board of Governors, International Treasurer of Alpha Tau Omega Foundation, Inc., and serving as board member, Treasurer, Golf Chair and Auditor for the Sherwood Forest Club. He was a Member of Omicron Delta Kappa (honorary society) and Elected to Outstanding Young Men of America. Mr. Ballman was an active yachtsman, golfer and loved reading and crosswords. He contributed articles on tax matters for publication in newspapers and technical journals, and appeared as guest expert on income tax matters. He is survived by his adored life mate Nancy Gordon; a daughter, Hillary Miller; a sister Di-Anne Zuber (Gilbert); three loving nieces, Lisa Wingert (David), Gretchen Zuber (Len), and Rachel Billick (David); grand nephews Scott (Jessica), Jonathan Wingert, Joshua Zuber (Isidro), Daniel Jones (Erica); two great great nieces, two great great nephews and Godchildren Tristan and Nathan Finn. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sherwood Forest Endowment Fund, 134 Sherwood Forest Road, Annapolis, MD 21405. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com

