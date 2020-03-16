HARRY E. BRADY
Harry E. Brady passed away on February 22, 2020 at age 76 after being a former Marine, Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Paramedic, world traveler, and to the end an amazing father to Ian Brady and Jacob Jones Brady (R.I.P.), with his former wife Pamela Bevard Brady. While a loving best friend to Betsy Lordan, Loretta Troen, and so many others. Harry was also a very proud grandfather to Chloe Brady, Ronaldo Martinez, and loved his daughter-in-law Sai Samla and Samla family. He will forever love his longtime sweetheart Laura Bishop. Due to the Corona Virus, Celebration of Life is postponed. Further information at www.novacremation.com
