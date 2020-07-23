1/1
Harry Carter
harry j. carter  
Harry J. Carter of Leesburg, VA passed away on July 17, 2020 after a sudden illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Anne; three daughters, Mary Lou (Joe) Bertola, Kathy (Rick) McCarty, and Amy (Brian) Ishmael; two sons, Harry Carter, Jr. and Cline (Denise) Davis and a sister, Anne Garrity of MD. He was blessed with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his parents; Edgar Robinson and Minnie Lou (Peterson) Carter of Sampson Co, NC and; two brothers and two sisters.  Harry served in the USAF for four years where he served as a Munitions Specialist and Technical Instructor. After being honorably discharged he joined the RCIA (now UFCW) as a Labor Representative, and served in various Executive positions for 31 of his 35 years. He volunteered in various organizations and was a member of Masonic Lodge #399 and the Yaarab Shrine Temple. He worked in Real Estate in Florida, before returning to Virginia. A private Memorial Service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be sent to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, 855-401-4897.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 23, 2020.
