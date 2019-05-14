

Harry Jackson Carver, Jr.



Harry Jackson "Jack" Carver, Jr., 88, of Arlington, Virginia passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 at his home after a brief illness. He was born March 11, 1931, in Newport News, Virginia, the son of Henry Jackson and Christine (Autry) Carver.

Jack attended Warwick High School in Newport News, graduating with the class of 1948. After High School Jack served with the HQ 45th Infantry Division, United States Army, in Korea and was awarded several medals including Korean Service Medal w/ two Bronze Stars , National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Commendation Ribbon w/ Medal Pendant, as well as a Good Conduct Medal for meritorious service.

Jack received his undergraduate degree in 1958 from Virginia Commonwealth University (formerly the College of William and Mary), where he served as President of the Senior Class and earned the Honor Key Award for Leadership.

Jack then moved to the Northern Virginia area where he began a highly successful 40 year career in the association industry holding a number of executive positions. Jack was a lifetime member of ASAE (American Society of Association Executives) and held professional designations of Certified Association Executive (CEA) as well as ASAE's Convention Management Certificate Program. He retired in the position of Executive Director of Marketing for the American Apparel Manufacturer's Association.

Jack is survived by his lifetime partner Armando Rascon; his sister Beatrice Ware (Newport News); his nieces Shari Kay Fleck and Linda Wooten; nephews Michael Ware, Joe Ware, and Brian Carver. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Christine Carver, and his brother Franklin Carver. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Macular Degeneration Foundation.