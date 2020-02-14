

HARRY C. COATES (Age 88)



Of Leesburg VA. He departed this life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Heritage Hall Health and Rehab Center, Leesburg, VA. He leaves to cherish fond memories four children, Donald Coates (Georgia) of Leesburg, VA, Alvin Coates (Gloria) of Accokeek MD, Edith Greene (Jeff) of Sterling, VA, and Harriet Summers (Rod) of Leesburg, VA; one sister-in-law, Marie Scott of Leesburg, VA; one brother-in-law, Frankie Mills of Carneys Point, NJ; five grandchildren, Donnita, Chandler, Ashley, Dalton and Remy; four great-grandchildren, Trey, Aalyiah, Jocelyn and Jevian and a host nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Scott Coates; mother, Lula Lincoln Douglas; brothers, David and Jack Coates and sisters, Bertha Wiley, Arelia Mills and Ollie Coates. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Viewing and visitation 10 a.m. until time of Funeral service 11 a.m. at First Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 216 Loudon St., Leesburg, VA 20175. Interment Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Lincoln, VA.

Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, serving Northern VA, Eric S. Lyles, Director LIC. VA, MD, DC 1(800)388-1913.