

Harry Eugene Dean



Harry Eugene Dean, also known as Sonny by friends and family, passed away on November 28, 2019 at the age of 84. Harry was born and raised in Washington, DC, to his late mother and father, Doris and Durard Dean. He grew up with three siblings, two of which have passed before him, Loretta D. Shears and Michael R. Dean. He also had a half-brother, Howard Dean. Harry resided in Northern Virginia towards the end of his life with his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Kelley Dean.

Harry served in the US Navy in his youth and after, worked at various companies as a mechanic. He retired from the Metro Police Department helicopter and harbor branch. He was accolated greatly for his work during those 30 years. He was a fishermen and crabber during his life and began his lifetime passion with his father at the age of three. Hunting for deer was another passion Harry held and with that, he loved to cook as well.

Harry is survived by his wife, Barbara Kelley Dean, and his sister, Nancy D. Shamburg, six nephews, three nieces and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Greenspring Chapel, 7420 Spring Village Drive, Springfield VA, 22150.