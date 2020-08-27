

Harry Robert Field "Bob"

Of Potomac, Maryland, passed away on August 23, 2020 surrounded by family. He was 87. Bob was born in 1933, in Lubbock, TX, the son of Vida and Hugh Field. In 1957, he earned his B.S. in engineering from the University of Texas, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. In 1965, he earned his law degree from Georgetown University. In 1966, he married Judith Dawn Stewart. Together they had four children and 10 grandchildren. Bob most enjoyed being with his family, and loved nothing more than annual family vacations on Edisto Island in the South Carolina low country. Bob enjoyed a long legal career that spanned the public and private sectors; as a trial attorney, counselor, and mediator; across intellectual property, antitrust, and environmental law. Bob had insatiable curiosity about the world, loved to learn (particularly history), to debate, and travelled extensively. He had a penchant for adventure, especially skiing and sailing. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Townsend. He is survived by his beloved wife, Judith; his four children, Rob (Lisa) of Rye, NY, Liz (Killian) of London, UK, Chris (Dawn) of Croton, NY, and Justin (Sarah) of Washington, DC; his 10 grandchildren, Virginia, Henry, Nicholas, Georgia, Cian, Maddie, Ruari, Tomas, Charlotte, and James Robert; his nieces, Jen Field, of Barcelona, Spain, and Cynthia Byers-Donovan (Patrick) of Phoenix, AZ; as well as other extended family and friends, whose lives he brightened with his warm smile, ample supply of wisdom, and intellectual curiosity. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, at the Church of the Ascension and Saint Agnes in Washington, DC. Gifts in Bob's memory may be made to the Legal Aid Society of the District of Columbia, 1331 H Street, NW, Suite 350, Washington, DC 20005.



