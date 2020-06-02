HARRY "STEVE" FLORA
1949 - 2020
HARRY STEPHEN FLORA "STEVE"  
Of Beltsville, MD, (Age 70) passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Montgomery Hospice Casey House; Born on October 14, 1949 to the late Harry N. Flora and Doris M. Lanham; father of Patrick S. of Cumberland, MD and Jennifer (Travis) Timbrook of Augusta, WV; grandfather of Austin W. Flora, Dailey G. and Phineas M. Timbrook; brother of Dennis (Mary) Flora of Lanham, MD, Daniel Flora of Solomons, MD, the late James R. Flora and Janice M. Musgrove; brother-in-law of Cecelia "BB" Flora of Mechanicsville, MD; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Steve retired in August 2003 after many years as postal supervisor for the University of Maryland campus post office. He also dedicated many years to the Beltsville Volunteer Fire Department. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions the family is requesting visitation, service and interment by invitation only.www.borgwardtfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
