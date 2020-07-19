HARRY FRIEDMAN

Harry D. Friedman, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away at his home in Boca Raton, Florida on June 12, 2020. He was a businessman and an area resident since 1945. Mr. Friedman was born in Lehighton, Pennsylvania on November 7, 1919, the son of Rabbi and Mrs. Moses N. Friedman. He graduated from York High School in 1937 after which he graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Pennsylvania State University in 1942 with a B.A. degree in Economics.Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in the V-7 program as an ensign, serving as a Turret Gunnery Officer on the battleship U.S.S. Mississippi in the Pacific campaigns throughout World War II. He participated in the critical naval battle of Leyte Gulf, as well as numerous troop landings on enemy held islands. Mr. Friedman was discharged in 1945 holding the rank of Lieutenant Senior Grade.He married Naomi Joy Turover in 1944, daughter of Isador S. and Bessie Turover, Washington residents well known for their leadership in civic and Jewish affairs. At the conclusion of the war, Mr. Friedman joined the Turover Lumber Company until 1965, serving as head of the Millwork Department along with other executive functions. He then became active in real estate development and investments.He supported many Jewish causes and was a member of the Adas Israel Synagogue, Hebrew Home for the Aged, Jewish Social Service Agency, Jewish Community Center, Zionist Organization of America and the Weizmann Institute of Science. Mr. Friedman established the Harry and Joy Friedman Endowment Fund for Special Services to Families at the Jewish Social Service Agency as well as the Harry and Joy Endowment Fund in Memory of I.S. and Bessie Turover at the Jewish Community Center.Mr. Friedman was predeceased by his wife Joy in 1991, as well as by his wife Lynn Fain Friedman in 2001. He is survived by his loving wife Lily Schendell Friedman, his daughters Sarah (Sherry) and Janice, 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren who will all miss and honor him always. Services were private.