1/1
HARRY FRIEDMAN
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HARRY D. FRIEDMAN (Age 100)  
Harry D. Friedman, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away at his home in Boca Raton, Florida on June 12, 2020. He was a businessman and an area resident since 1945. Mr. Friedman was born in Lehighton, Pennsylvania on November 7, 1919, the son of Rabbi and Mrs. Moses N. Friedman. He graduated from York High School in 1937 after which he graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Pennsylvania State University in 1942 with a B.A. degree in Economics.Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in the V-7 program as an ensign, serving as a Turret Gunnery Officer on the battleship U.S.S. Mississippi in the Pacific campaigns throughout World War II. He participated in the critical naval battle of Leyte Gulf, as well as numerous troop landings on enemy held islands. Mr. Friedman was discharged in 1945 holding the rank of Lieutenant Senior Grade.He married Naomi Joy Turover in 1944, daughter of Isador S. and Bessie Turover, Washington residents well known for their leadership in civic and Jewish affairs. At the conclusion of the war, Mr. Friedman joined the Turover Lumber Company until 1965, serving as head of the Millwork Department along with other executive functions. He then became active in real estate development and investments.He supported many Jewish causes and was a member of the Adas Israel Synagogue, Hebrew Home for the Aged, Jewish Social Service Agency, Jewish Community Center, Zionist Organization of America and the Weizmann Institute of Science. Mr. Friedman established the Harry and Joy Friedman Endowment Fund for Special Services to Families at the Jewish Social Service Agency as well as the Harry and Joy Endowment Fund in Memory of I.S. and Bessie Turover at the Jewish Community Center.Mr. Friedman was predeceased by his wife Joy in 1991, as well as by his wife Lynn Fain Friedman in 2001. He is survived by his loving wife Lily Schendell Friedman, his daughters Sarah (Sherry) and Janice, 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren who will all miss and honor him always. Services were private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved