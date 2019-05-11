

Harry Samuel Galblum



Passed away peacefully at the age of 98 1/2 at sunset on May 8, 2019, surrounded by family and friends who loved him and overlooking his beautiful garden.

He had one great love, his wife Velma, who passed away in 2014 after 68 years of marriage.

Harry believed and invested deeply in family, friends, education, and an endless pursuit of new experiences. A World War II vet, he was a curious and adventurous traveller who visited 70+ countries with Velma and an avid gardener with a farm in McConnellsburg, PA.

A pioneering orthodontist in the Washington area, Harry taught at the Howard University Dental School, was a University of Pennsylvania graduate and a long-time volunteer with the Brookside Gardens and the Smithsonian Botanical Gardens. Born October 17, 1920 in Philadelphia, PA to Jacob and Anna Myers Galblum.

Harry leaves behind his four daughters, Judy Pex (John), Jane Haigh (Chris), Amy Galblum (Michael), and Lisa Gessow (Jory); nine grandchildren, Joshua, Racheli, Moriah, and Yonaton Pex, Jake and Carl Lowenberg, Anna and Molly Haigh, and Sam Gessow; and 14 great grandchildren.

Loved ones will gather to celebrate his life Sunday, May 12 at 11 a.m. at the Galblum residence in Bethesda, MD. Memorial donations can be made to the Jewish Social Services Agency.