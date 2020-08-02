1/1
HARRY GORDON
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
GORDON Harry C. Gordon Harry C. Gordon, of Ruckersville, Virginia, passed away on July 29, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was 92. Harry was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to the late Harry M. Gordon and Adelia L. Gordon on April 6, 1928. His mother, Adelia, passed away when Harry was just one. In 1935, the Gordons moved to Erie, Pennsylvania, where his father later married Harry's step-mother, Regina Gordon, whom he lovingly called Mom. Harry served his country during World War II, the Korean War, and later the Vietnam War for the Central Intelligence Agency. During World War II, Harry volunteered to serve in the U.S. Navy, marking the beginning of a long career in public service. His service as a Corpsman continued through the Korean War and ended in 1953. Harry was recognized for his service and awarded several medals. After serving, Harry enrolled in George Washington University and subsequently earned his bachelor's degree. After graduating, Harry continued to serve his country and worked for the Central Intelligence Agency for nearly 30 years. On April 25, 1960, Harry married the late Agnes M. Lucas in Washington, D.C. Harry circled the world numerous times, including living abroad in Iran, Germany, and Vietnam. Harry settled in Fairfax, Virginia with his family, where he continued his service until his retirement. After serving his country, Harry began his second career as a real estate broker. He continued this work until he retired to Ruckersville, Virginia in 2015. Harry is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Agnes M. Gordon; his infant son; his father, Harry M. Gordon; his mother, Adelia L. Gordon; and his step-mother, Regina Gordon. Harry is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Terry) Bevington of Stanardsville, Virginia; his sons, Kurt (Marianna) Gordon of Fairfax, Virginia and Andre (Beth) Gordon of Purcellville, Virginia; his grandchildren, Dale (Sharra) Anderson, Jr. of Ruckersville, Virginia, Christopher (Rebecca) Anderson of Stanardsville, Virginia, Timothy (Alicia) Anderson of Ruckersville, Virginia, Marc (Paige) Anderson of Beaverdam, Virginia, Gabriella, Isabella, and Lorenzo Gordon of Fairfax, Virginia, and Lily Gordon of Purcellville, Virginia; his great-grandchildren, Everly and Adecyn Anderson of Ruckersville, Virginia, Mackenzie and Emma Anderson of Beaverdam, Virginia, and Trenton Stevens, Taylor Putnam, and Conner Putnam of Ruckersville, Virginia; his sister, Eileen Schaaf of Erie, Pennsylvania; his many nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania and Texas; his best friend of 67 years, William "Bill" Holt of Lawton, Oklahoma; and Bill's daughter, Leigh Ann Bunetta of Lakewood, Colorado. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dale Anderson, Jr., Christopher Anderson, Timothy Anderson, Marc Anderson, Lorenzo Gordon, Timothy Bevington, and Bill Holt. Harry's family extends their sincerest gratitude to Medi Hospice, Dr. Brooke Bostic, and the Martha Jefferson House. Visitation and services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. followed by a memorial service beginning at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org) or the Semper Fi Fund (www.semperfifund.org). An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
AUG
3
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA 22968
(434) 985-2620
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
August 1, 2020
Oh the blessed memories with Uncle Harry from Germany to Virginia. The heartfelt memories are etched so deeply as only a loving uncle knows how to leave. Amen
Diane Garrahan
Family
July 31, 2020
May he rest in PEACE, and forever enjoy being reunited with his wonderful, loving wife Agnes.
Bill Holt
Brother
July 30, 2020
Loved ones shed tears because they miss him. Oh but a heaven full of joyous tears are flowing in heaven at the return of a loved one coming home. Well done Sir you live a full life God bless this family who loved him so much
Ginger Kovak
GINGER kovak
Friend
July 30, 2020
Rest in peace Harry. Michelle and family and all the grandsons, we will keep you in our hearts and prayers. Love you all.
Dennis King
Friend
July 30, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mike and patty Anderson
Family
July 30, 2020
Harry was our great friend and neighbor in Fairfax, VA. He was part of our family in many ways. We will miss him greatly, but know that he is again with Agnes. Memory Eternal!
Barbara & George Freimann
Friend
