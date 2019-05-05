HARRY GRATTAN III
On Friday, April 12, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of 60 years to Carol Cooper Grattan; loving father of Linda Korr and the late Mary McAuley. Also survived by three grandchildren, Amanda Teeling, Janet Petrone and Sean McAuley, and three great-grandchildren, Jack Teeling, Dylan Teeling and Robbie Petrone. Harry was a US Navy
veteran serving on the USS Yorktown where he attended Naval Flight School. He was an Assistant District Boy Scout Executive and pilot for Montgomery County Civil Air Patrol. Harry worked as a credit manager for Sherwin Williams in his earlier years. He retired as Supervisor of Student Accounts and Program Analyst at the University of Maryland after 23 years. Harry was a show team member of the DC Radio Control Flying Club. Memorial services will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 6030 Grosvenor Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will immediately follow in the church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Brooke Grove Nursing and Rehab Memory Care Unit, 18100 Slade School Road, Sandy Spring, MD 20860.