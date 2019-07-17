Harry Fisher Hardin
Of Alexandria, VA passed July 15, 2019. Harry worked for the Corps of Engineers for 36 years. He is the beloved husband of Linda Hardin; loving father of Stephen (Michelle), Christopher (Danyette) and Mary Hardin and Karen Fanelli (Rich); grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of two. Viewing will be held at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Thursday, July 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Church of the Nativity, 6400 Nativity Ln., Burke, VA 22015 on Friday, July 19 at 11 a.m. Interment private.