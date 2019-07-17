The Washington Post

HARRY HARDIN

Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity,
6400 Nativity Ln.
Burke, VA
Notice
Harry Fisher Hardin  

Of Alexandria, VA passed July 15, 2019. Harry worked for the Corps of Engineers for 36 years. He is the beloved husband of Linda Hardin; loving father of Stephen (Michelle), Christopher (Danyette) and Mary Hardin and Karen Fanelli (Rich); grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of two. Viewing will be held at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Thursday, July 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Church of the Nativity, 6400 Nativity Ln., Burke, VA 22015 on Friday, July 19 at 11 a.m. Interment private.

Published in The Washington Post on July 17, 2019
