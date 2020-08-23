1/1
HARRY HARRIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Harry Benjamin Harris (Age 99)  
On Monday, August 17, 2020, Harry Benjamin Harris, Lt. Col. US Army (Ret.), beloved husband of Anna C. Harris and father of Cynthia Harris, Jeanne Aubrey (Arnold), Tammy Turner, and John Marshall III; and grandfather of seven, peacefully transitioned at home with his wife by his side. Mr. Harris served in the U.S. Army during WWII, Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired as a Senior Foreign Service Officer from the Department of State. A private funeral service, with Military Honors will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church Burtonsville. www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved