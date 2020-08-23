HARRY HARRIS

On Monday, August 17, 2020, Harry Benjamin Harris, Lt. Col. US Army (Ret.), beloved husband of Anna C. Harris and father of Cynthia Harris, Jeanne Aubrey (Arnold), Tammy Turner, and John Marshall III; and grandfather of seven, peacefully transitioned at home with his wife by his side. Mr. Harris served in the U.S. Army during WWII, Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired as a Senior Foreign Service Officer from the Department of State. A private funeral service, with Military Honors will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church Burtonsville.