HARRY WILLIAM IVEY "Bill
On Monday, November 11, 2019 of Accokeek, MD. Beloved Husband of the late Josephine J. Ivey for over 60+ years. Preceded in death by Angel and Rockie. He enjoyed the Nationals Baseball, current events, old music, his beloved dogs, and good food. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy
. Also survived by many relatives, friends, his close friend, Doug, his caregiver, Portia and the staff at Angels Heart. Relatives and friends are invited to Harry's Life Celebration on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD where services will be held on Monday, November 18 at 11 a.m. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.