

HARRY J. JORDAN (Age 85)



Passed away on June 16, 2019, following an accident. He had enjoyed excellent health, maintaining a law practice in Washington, DC. A member of the District of Columbia Bar since 1960, he practiced law for almost 60 years.

Mr. Jordan was born in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Harry Jordan, a physician and Mary Burns Jordan and he grew up in the Pittsburgh area.

He graduated from Mt. St. Mary's College in Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a degree in Economics and then attended law school at the University of Pittsburgh, earning his Juris Doctor in 1958.

Mr. Jordan began his career as an attorney at the former Interstate Commerce Commission. Thereafter, he worked for the American Trucking Association and later became the General Counsel for the Interstate Truckload Carrier Conference.

In 1967, Mr. Jordan entered private practice, joining the transportation law firm of Macdonald & McInerny and earning partnership a few years later. After the closure of the Interstate Commerce Commission in 1995, Mr. Jordan became specialized in civil litigation, employment law matters and probate/estate work. He had a loyal client following up until the time of his death and regularly appeared before the District of Columbia Superior Court, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Mr. Jordan was predeceased by two brothers, William Jordan and James Jordan, both of Pittsburgh. He is survived by his wife Marlane; two sons Patrick and Timothy; two daughters, Erin and Kelly; and two grandsons, Kyle Jordan and Sam Sweeney.

Services private.