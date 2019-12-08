

Harry Karageorge



A great friend, brother, uncle, and son, died in his home on Monday, December 3, 2019, as a result of a sudden and unexpected heart attack.

Harry was born on August 15, 1970, in Fairfax, Virginia. Harry was raised in Northern Virginia and attended Jeb Stuart High School. After graduation, Harry owned and operated a successful restaurant prior to moving to Greenville, SC to be closer to family. Harry lived there for several years while owning and operating another very successful restaurant with his sister, Vicky. After selling the restaurant, Harry was drawn to Bethany Beach, DE where he most recently resided.

Harry was known for his friendly personality and gregarious story-telling ability. Constantly with a smile, and forever proud of his Greek heritage, Harry was always willing to volunteer a helping hand to a friend or family member regardless of the project. In addition to being an ardent reader and an avid fisherman, Harry was a huge Washington, DC sports fan, especially of his beloved Washington Redskins. Harry enjoyed gardening and spent much of his free time relaxing at the beach.

Harry is survived by his mother and her husband, Chrys Havelos Davis and Brad Davis, his three sisters, Helena Karageorge Peck and husband Paul, Vicky Karageorge, and Vanessa Polliard and husband Nick, and three nieces, Emma, Ellie, and Megan, as well as numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.