Harry Matthew Woehrle

(Age 91)



On Thursday, April 4, 2019, died at home in Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband for 20 years of Carol Horning Woehrle; father of Helen Woehrle Lentz (Frank) of Charlotte; Robert Christian Woehrle (MariAnne) of Alexandria, VA; Lori Woehrle (Paul Page) of Washington, DC; Steven Matthew Woehrle (Monica) of Rockville, MD; Richard Martin Woehrle (Jonathan Gerhardt) of New Orleans, LA; and William Michael Woehrle of Fairfax, VA; 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. His sister, Helen, predeceased him.

Harry was an executive in the printing industry for 30 years. Over time he lost his vision to retinitis pigmentosa. Rather than dwell on his diagnosis, Harry became a participant in medical research on the disease. He was an enthusiastic and necessary participant in early research that is yielding advances today.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC.