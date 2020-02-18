

Harry Ray Merchant (Age 61)



Passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born, raised and lived in the Northern Virginia area. He was a 1977 graduate of Falls Church High School, an avid marksman, a mentor, instructor and local area businessman. He loved his family, friends, pets and he never met a stranger. He was kind, had a big heart and saw the good in all people. Team Angel is one stronger, he will be missed by all. Family, friends and others whose lives Harry (Ray) touched are invited to a visitation at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, services to follow in the same location. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the SPCA or American Diabetes Association.