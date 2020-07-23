1/1
HARRY PHILLIPS Jr.
HARRY J. PHILLIPS, JR.  
On Friday, July 10, 2020 of Sandy Spring, MD. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Maxine Claggett Phillips. Beloved uncle of five nephews and nine nieces. Also survived by great, great-great and great-great-great nephews and nieces, and a host of friends. Services on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd., Olney, MD, Visitation 10:30 a.m. Burial Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Send condolences to: doublaw23@gmail.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, 1663 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020. Services entrusted to R.N. Horton Company Morticians, Inc.


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 829-9000
