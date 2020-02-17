The Washington Post

HARRY POMERANTZ

HARRY IRVING POMERANTZ  

On Saturday, February 15, 2020, HARRY I. POMERANTZ of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Rosalind Pomerantz, loving father of Sharon (Stuart) Strelzer, cherished grandfather of Samantha Strelzer, dear brother of Hilda (the late Bertrand) Merwin and the late Leonard Hyman (surviving, Janet) Pomerantz, Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 10 a.m. at TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 254 Carroll St., N.W., Washington, DC, (202-541-1001). Interment following at National Capital Hebrew Cemetery, Capital Heights, MD. Shiva will be observed at the late residence Tuesday through Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m. and Sunday beginning at 1 p.m., with prayers each day at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodside Synagogue, , or the Humane Society.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 17, 2020
