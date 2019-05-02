The Washington Post

HARRY SIMPSON

Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Emanuel
10101 Connecticut Ave
Kensington, DC
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:30 PM
the Simpson residence
Shiva
Saturday, May 4, 2019
7:30 PM
the Simpson residence
Shiva
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:30 PM
the Simpson residence
HARRY SIMPSON  

On Monday, April 29, 2019, Harry Simpson, of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Lois Simpson; devoted father of Mark Simpson (Jennifer), Michelle Halber (Ronald) and Judy Hale (Brad); dear brother of Stuart (Joyce) and Ronald (Harriet); cherished grandfather of Carolyn, Adam, Alex, Larissa, Shoshana and Matthew. Funeral services will be held today, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Temple Emanuel, 10101 Connecticut Ave., Kensington, MD. Interment to follow at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. Family will be observing Shiva at the Simpson residence starting on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Contribution may be made to Temple Emanuel Rabbi's Endowment Fund or a . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on May 2, 2019
