HARRY SIMPSON
On Monday, April 29, 2019, Harry Simpson, of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Lois Simpson; devoted father of Mark Simpson (Jennifer), Michelle Halber (Ronald) and Judy Hale (Brad); dear brother of Stuart (Joyce) and Ronald (Harriet); cherished grandfather of Carolyn, Adam, Alex, Larissa, Shoshana and Matthew. Funeral services will be held today, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Temple Emanuel, 10101 Connecticut Ave., Kensington, MD. Interment to follow at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. Family will be observing Shiva at the Simpson residence starting on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Contribution may be made to Temple Emanuel Rabbi's Endowment Fund or a . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.