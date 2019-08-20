

HARRY MARTIN TREBING

September 14, 1926 - August 15, 2019



Harry Martin Trebing died on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Washington, DC, where he was under hospice care during a battle with cancer.

Dr. Trebing was a Professor Emeritus of Economics at Michigan State University, where he had taught since 1966. That year, he also founded the Institute of Public Utilities at MSU and served as its director from 1966 to 1991, having responsibility for organizing and administering all education programs sponsored by the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC). In addition, he served as Chief Economist for both the U.S. Postal Rate Commission and the U.S. Federal Communications Commission. He also served on advisory panels for the Congressional Office Technology Assessment, General Accounting Office, U.S. Comptroller General, the National Academy of Sciences, and the National Regulator Research Institute. He is past president of the Association for Evolutionary Economic and recipient of its Veblen-Commons Award. In addition, he is a past chairman of the Transportation and Public Utilities Group of the American Economic Association. He authored numerous publications dealing with public utility regulation and received a National Science Foundation grant to study regulatory reform in energy utilities, and served two terms as a member of the Michigan Utility Consumer Participation Board. He held a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Maryland and a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.

Dr. Trebing is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Joyce Christie Trebing; and two devoted sons, Harry Evan (and his wife, Jody) and David Martin. In addition, he is survived by four grandsons, Geoffrey, Christopher, Patrick, and Matthew.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to the Harry M. and Joyce C. Trebing Scholarship in the College of Social Science at Michigan State University. graveside service on Saturday, 24th at 11 a.m . at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Baltimore.