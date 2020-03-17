HARRY TURNER
On a clear and beautiful day, Friday, March 6, 2020, Harry Turner, a proud and courageous Marine, fought his last battle and received his medal of honor. He is survived by his loving wife, Trudy; four sons, one daughter, and host of relatives, Marine buddies and friends. Visitation on March 19, 2020 at 9 a.m., service at 10 a.m. at Mt. Jezreel Baptist Church, 420 University Blvd, East, Silver Spring, MD 20901. His final resting is place is Marine Corps Base Quantico. Arrangements JB Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc.