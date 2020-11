Passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 after being hospitalized for a short time. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Helen C. Walker, one son; Harry Walker, Jr., and three daughters: JoAnne Ash, Catherine Gass (Robert) and Deborah Sewell (Patrick); three grandchildren: Kenneth Walker, Sr. (Tameika), Kimberly Gass, and Danielle Ash; four great grandchildren: Kenneth Walker, Jr., Kendra Walker, Jaxon Zaire Johnson and Devyn Conaway. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Service: 10:30 a.m. on Monday November 9 2020 at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home - Brentwood, MD