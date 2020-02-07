

HARRY J. WARD



Of Pompano Beach, FL, died at home February 2, 2020. He was born March 3,1929 in Washington, DC to Joseph 'Red" and Mary K. Ward. He was the husband of Rosina J. Dicarlantonio Ward.

He is survived by his daughter, Cecelia Ward (Luis Ortega) and three grandchildren, David and Miguel of Madrid, Spain and Nicolas of Takoma Park, MD and sister-in-law, Irena Dicarlantonio of Washington, DC. and was predeceased by son, Joseph A. Ward.

Harry grew up in the Brookland section of NE Washington and attended St. Anthony's grade school and graduated from Gonzaga College High School in 1947 and Georgetown University in 1951. He was the owner of Harry J. Ward Insurance Agency and moved to Pompano Beach, FL, when he retired in 1990.

He lived in Chevy Chase and Ft. Washington, MD. Harry enjoyed boating on the Potomac River and was a member of the Old Dominion Boat Club of Alexandria, VA. He was a life long fan of the Washington Redskins and rarely missed a home game.

The ashes of Harry and his wife Rosina will be inurned along side their son, Joseph A. Ward in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD on Saturday February 8,2020 at 10:30 a.m. A memorial Mass will be at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, Hyattsville, MD February 11, 2020 at 11 a.m.