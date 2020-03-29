The Washington Post

McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Departed this life peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Harry is survived by his son, Gary; daughters-in-law, Audrey and Arcelia; grandchildren, Garrett, Gerard and Audra Harrison (Micheal); two great-granddaughters, Chantel and Daniella; and a host of other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Estelle; sons, David and Anthony; daughter-in-law, Cynthia; sisters, Theresa and Iris; brother, John and sister-in-law, Amy. Viewing and services in his memory will be held privately on Tuesday, March 31,2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Nativity Catholic Church, 6000 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Arrangements by McGuire.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2020
