HARRY WILBER WINGO, JUNIOR
Harry Wilber Wingo, Junior, 83, of Charles Town, WV passed away on May 25, 2020, son of the late Harry W. and Beulah B. Wingo. Harry was a devoted father and life-long friend to many. Harry began his long career working at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics for over 10 years and then at Vitro Laboratory in 1967 where he had a very successful 25 year career. For over 20 years, Harry also worked part-time at Peoples Drug Store to have extra money for family summer vacations. Harry was highly respected and loved by all. In 1992, Harry retired from Vitro, traveled the country and spent time with family and friends. In 1999, Harry returned to work at Signal Financial Credit Union, not in management, as his previous jobs were, but where he could do what he especially loved, working with his hands to solve problems and to help others. He painted, replaced light bulbs, built picnic tables, helped with office moves and brought in donuts once a week for his co-workers for 18 years. Harry possessed "the common touch". In 2017, Harry finally retired completely and spent time spoiling his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In his early years, Harry was an avid duckpin bowler, loved attending flea markets and participating in car shows. As the years took a toll and Alzheimer set in, Harry continued to work weekly in his yard and helping his neighbors. He spent countless hours taking care of his cars, particularly his most prized possession THE show-worthy fastback 1969 Ford Mustang. He blessed us with a ready smile, a great sense of humor, and with that twinkle in his eye. Dearly loved by his family, Harry is survived by his former wife and forever-friend, Jill, and their three children: Debra Miles of Chesapeake, VA (Dave), Doris Miles (Rick) of Germantown, MD, Keith of Gaithersburg, MD. Harry is also survived by grandchildren, Heather, Christine, Jordan and Lindsay. Great-grandchildren, Zachary, Skylar, Sienna, TJ, and Christopher. Brothers Larry (Judy) and Ron. His sister Doris, his brother Doug and his sister Jean (Harvey) preceded him in death. Mr. Wingo will be laid to rest at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, MD on Tuesday, June 2. Services arranged by Barber Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to barberfhlaytonsville.com. Given present social distancing circumstances, a celebration will be held at a later date to honor and celebrate Harry's life.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.