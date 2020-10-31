Of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick. He was the husband of the late Jean B. Young. Born on November 25, 1931, in Washington, DC, he was the son of Harry Edward Young and Ruth (Marshall) Nevils.He is survived by sons, Wayne Martin Young (Sandy) and Gary Young (Kelly); grandchildren, Douglas Young, Nicholas Young (Felicia), Kenny Young (Courtney), Amanda Sager (Earl); as well as seven great-grandchildren.All services will be private.Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at