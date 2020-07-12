1/1
HARVEY ALTER
Harvey Alter, PhD (Age 87)  
Died Saturday, June 27,2020 in his home of pancreatic cancer. Alter was an environmental chemist internationally known for his work in solid and hazardous waste management. His death was preceded by that of his adored wife of 56 years, Cora, in 2013. Dr. Alter is survived by his daughters, Juli Betts of Cary, NC, and Lisa Winstel, of Clarksburg, MD, and her husband Jeff. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Blair and Zoey Betts and Madeline and Peter Winstel, his brother, Burton Alter and sister, Phyllis White. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in his honor to one of the following: Horse and Buddy Therapeutic Riding www.horseandbuddy.org/donate Caregiver Action Network www.caregiveraction.org Community Soup Kitchen in New Haven Connecticut www.csknewhaven.org

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
