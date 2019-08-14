

Dr. Harvey Reese Chaplin, Jr.

(Age 89)



Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Martha Jane Kline Chaplin, and their two children, Pete Chaplin and Jane Jones, their spouses, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. A service is planned for Thursday, August 15, 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Ivy, Virginia.

Harvey was born in Hot Springs, Virginia to Harvey Reese Chaplin and Ellen Mustoe Chaplin. He graduated from High School at age 16 and went on to college at George Washington University. He earned his PhD in Aerospace Engineering from Catholic University while working full-time for the Navy at David Taylor Model Basin. During his career, Harvey earned numerous commendations for outstanding dedication and contributions including the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award and rose to the position of Director of Technology before retiring in 1995. Up to his death, he was sought after for input on advanced aerospace projects. His reputation never faded and will survive him.

Harvey considered himself blessed to find and marry his sweetheart, Marty. For 65 years they were rarely seen apart; usually they were holding hands. They both enjoyed spending time outdoors; Marty gardening, Harvey playing golf and smoking his corncob pipe.

Harvey was a wonderful, loving husband and father who placed his family and responsibility to his country above all else. Harvey contributed to church and community, serving on committees too numerous to mention. He was kind, gentle and wise. A great man. He will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be considered to the . Condolences may be shared at