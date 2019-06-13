HARVEY CHERNER
On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Harvey Cherner of Palm Beach, Florida, peacefully passed away. Harvey is survived by his wife Arlene Cherner; his children Jonathan Cherner (Randee) and Andrew Cherner (Abby); his sister Peggy Zeitler; and his grandchildren Benjamin, Alexander, Jessica, Michael, Rachel, Joshua, and Noah. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 14, 10:30 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC 20016. Interment will follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington Hebrew Congregation (www.whctemple.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.