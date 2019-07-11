Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARVEY CHERNER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

CHERNER harvey cherner (Age 87) Harvey Cherner died peacefully on June 11, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family and listening to his favorite Frank Sinatra music. He is survived by Arlene, his loving wife of almost 60 years, his sons Andrew and Jonathan, daughters-in-law, Abby and Randee, seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Alexander, Jessica, Michael, Rachel, Joshua, and Noah, and a sister, Peggy Zeitler of Munich Germany. His sister Helen Rees predeceased him in 2015. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, Harvey attended American University and then was drafted to serve in the Korean War . Upon his return, he worked for his father Leon at Cherner Motor Company, before opening his own dealership in Tysons Corner in 1971. As a businessman, Harvey was revered for his honesty and fairness. He was a humble, yet strong leader, building lifelong working friendships with nearly every person whose path he crossed. Always a gentleman, Harvey was generous and gracious. His sons proudly joined him in business in 1991 and they enjoyed more than 25 years of working together. Harvey shared his passions for boats and cars with his sons and his dear friends. Among the many causes he supported were Washington Hebrew Congregation, the Jewish Federations of Greater Washington and Palm Beach County, Palm Beach Synagogue, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Four Arts of Palm Beach, and numerous other Jewish and civic causes. Harvey met Arlene Kay, the love of his life, at a political rally in Washington, DC. They married in 1959 and built a family that was the pride and joy of his life. Harvey retired to Palm Beach, Florida in the early 2000's and spent summers in Southwest Harbor, Maine, where he continued to pursue his enthusiasm for tennis, biking, taking long walks, boating, and driving vintage automobiles. While we will miss him dearly, Harvey's sound values and unconditional love of family and friends will be honored and celebrated daily. May he rest in peace, knowing that the world was a better place because of all he did during his wonderful life - a life well-lived. Services were previously held. Published in The Washington Post on July 11, 2019

