HARVEY G. DICKERSON, JR.
Col., USA (Ret.)
On Friday, October 11, 2019, Harvey G. Dickerson, Jr., of Mitchellville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Gerthyl Rae Dickerson; loving father of Harvey G. Dickerson, III (Gail Milazzo) and of the late Glenda Joy Dickerson; dear brother of Mary Ethyl Yates; cherished grandfather of Nathan T. Dickerson, Nubia Rae Dickerson and Anitra Dickerson Duncan, adoring great-grandfather of Julia and Madison Duncan. Services and interment will be held at a later date with interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Please visit the Funeral Home website for any updates, www.hinesrinaldifuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in memory of Harvey G. Dickerson, Jr. may be made to Prairie View A&M University.